Czarnik scored a goal among five shots in Thursday's 7-6 shootout loss to the Sabres.

This was quite the productive performance for Czarnik, who registered a season high in shots, despite seeing only 9:12 of ice time in the see-saw battle. The Detroit native has three goals and two assists through 25 games; his role his limited and he's averaging just one shot per contest, but Czarnik is the type of player who can heat up offensively on short notice.