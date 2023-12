Czarnik was recalled from the minors Monday.

Czarnik last played in the NHL on Nov. 9 against the Canadiens before serving as a healthy scratch for his next three games. In his 11 outings this year, the Detroit native managed just one assist, 10 shots on goal and three blocked shots while averaging a mere 8:35 of ice time per game. Despite his limited offensive upside, Czarnik will almost certainly have to play versus Dallas on Monday due to the absences of several forwards.