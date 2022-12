Czarnik supplied a primary assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Czarnik has been impressive as a depth option for the Red Wings, adding two goals and an assist through his first nine games with the Original Six club. The versatile forward has bounced around the NHL quite a bit -- he's representing his fifth team since debuting with Boston in 2016 -- but Czarnik's top-level gig seems to be secure given that the Wings have five forwards on injured reserve.