Czarnik recorded a primary assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Czarnik was nearly checked into the sideboards on the rush, but he slipped away and perfectly timed a helper to Alex DeBrincat for Detroit's first goal of the game. This was a case of Czarnik capitalizing on an opportunity with Robby Fabbri still tending to an undisclosed injury, and he seemingly made the best of his 09:12 of ice time on the fourth line.