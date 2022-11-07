Czarnik debuted with two shots during Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Czarnik was signed during the offseason to provide NHL-ready depth. The 29-year-old forward showed his value Sunday by playing a steady game one day after being recalled from Grand Rapids of the AHL. Czarnik produced two shots during 12:45 of ice time, including 1:25 on the power play. A Michigan native, the former Bruins prospect is noted for scoring the first "unofficial" goal in Little Caesars Arena history. He scored while competing in a preseason game on Sept. 23, 2017.