Czarnik signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Red Wings on Wednesday.

Czarnik had seven points in 17 games between the Islanders and the Kraken last season. The 29-year-old added 37 points in 38 contests with AHL Bridgeport, and he's been a point-per-game player in each of his last four campaigns in the AHL. He's yet to show the same scoring chops in the NHL, but he could compete for a roster spot with the Red Wings in training camp.