Czarnik scored a goal in Detroit's 3-2 shootout loss to Montreal on Tuesday.

It was Czarnik's first goal and point in his second game of the season. Detroit is missing a lot of key forwards including Filip Zadina (lower body), Tyler Bertuzzi (hand), Jakub Vrana (personal) and Robby Fabbri (knee). That's given Czarnik an opportunity to play in the NHL, but even with all those absences he logged just 9:29 of ice time Tuesday. With such a small role, he's not likely to contribute offensively all that often.