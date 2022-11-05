Czarnik was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday.
Czarnik inked a two-year, two-way contract in the offseason with the Red Wings after spending last season with the Islanders and the Kraken. He had five goals and 10 points in eight games with Grand Rapids before his callup.
