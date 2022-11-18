Czarnik has been returned to AHL Grand Rapids on Friday.
Czarnik was recalled Wednesday but was a healthy scratch in the Red Wings' 7-4 win in San Jose. Czarnik has a goal in four games with Detroit this season.
