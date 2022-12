Czarnik found the back of the net in Detroit's 4-2 win against Columbus on Sunday.

Czarnik also had a plus-1 rating, three shots and two hits in 10:28 of ice time versus the Blue Jackets. He's spent some of 2022-23 in the AHL, and Czarnik has also been a healthy scratch in four of his 10 games with Detroit. Unless the 29-year-old starts playing with the Red Wings regularly, his fantasy value will be minimal.