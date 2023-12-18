Czarnik was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.
In a corresponding move, Dylan Larkin (upper body) was activated from injured reserve. Czarnik has contributed one assist, 12 shots on goal and five blocked shots in 15 outings for the Red Wings this campaign.
