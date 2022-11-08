Czarnik was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Monday, per CapFriendly.
Czarnik made his Red Wings debut Sunday and will now head right back to the minors. He has five goals and 10 points through eight AHL games this season and should continue providing Detroit with organizational depth.
