Czarnik was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Czarnik will move down to the AHL now that Tyler Bertuzzi (hand) is ready to return. During his first four games with the Red Wings, Czarnik scored a goal on four shots and added six hits.
