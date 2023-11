Czarnik (lower body) will not be in the Detroit lineup Friday versus Toronto in Sweden, per Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.

Czarnik will sit out his fourth game in the last five contests, including both games in Sweden. Czarnik has one helper in 11 games this season. He could return Wednesday versus New Jersey as the Red Wings will return to North America following Friday's tilt with the Maple Leafs.