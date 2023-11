Czarnik is currently listed as on the 23-man roster, per the NHL media site, and was in attendance at Wednesday's practice, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Czarnik was reportedly moved to the minors Tuesday in what very well could have been a cap-saving paper transaction. The 30-year-old center is poised to continue to fill the fourth-line role, though he could be the odd man out once Robby Fabbri (lower body) is cleared to return.