Watson was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday under emergency conditions.
Watson has been limited to just eight NHL appearances this year, in which he notched two goals, seven assists and 21 hits while averaging a meager 6:10 of ice time. Unless the Wings can put together a last-minute surge for a playoff spot, the only postseason action coming for Watson this year figures to be with the Griffins.
