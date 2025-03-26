Watson scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Watson is making the most of his current stay with the big club -- he's scored twice in three contests since his March 21 call-up. The 33-year-old forward remains in a fourth-line role, so don't expect the offense to last for long. He's added six shots on net, 16 hits and an even plus-minus rating over five outings this season. Watson may stick in the lineup Thursday versus the Senators since Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed) won't be available, but Dominik Shine is also a candidate to play.