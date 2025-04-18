Now Playing

Watson was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids following Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Watson scored a goal on four shots in the NHL season finale. The 33-year-old had three tallies over 13 contests with the Red Wings this season. He'll close out 2024-25 with the Griffins, who are set for a run in the AHL playoffs.

