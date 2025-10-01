Watson was placed on waivers by Detroit on Wednesday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports

Watson managed just three goals in 13 games with Detroit last season, but was quite productive at the AHL level, scoring 19 goals and adding 23 assists in 60 games with Grand Rapids. The 11-year veteran will return to the Griffins to start the season, with a chance at returning to Detroit in the near future.