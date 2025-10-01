Red Wings' Austin Watson: Placed on waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson was placed on waivers by Detroit on Wednesday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports
Watson managed just three goals in 13 games with Detroit last season, but was quite productive at the AHL level, scoring 19 goals and adding 23 assists in 60 games with Grand Rapids. The 11-year veteran will return to the Griffins to start the season, with a chance at returning to Detroit in the near future.
More News
-
Red Wings' Austin Watson: Heads back to Grand Rapids•
-
Red Wings' Austin Watson: Called up from minors•
-
Red Wings' Austin Watson: Sent down Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Austin Watson: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Red Wings' Austin Watson: First goal of season•
-
Red Wings' Austin Watson: Called up from minors•