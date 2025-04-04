Watson was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.
Watson had two goals over six games with the Red Wings despite seeing minimal ice time (5:52 per game) during his emergency recall. Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed) is reportedly a possibility to play Friday, which explains why Watson is being reassigned.
