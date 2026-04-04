Red Wings' Axel Sandin-Pellikka: Called up from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sandin-Pellikka was summoned from AHL Grand Rapids on an emergency basis Saturday.
The move comes after Justin Faulk (lower body) suffered an injury versus the Flyers on Thursday. Sandin-Pellikka has played in 63 games at the NHL level this season, tallying six goals while adding 13 assists. He had been a healthy scratch in seven straight games with the Red Wings before his demotion to AHL Grand Rapids on March 23.
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