Sandin-Pellikka scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

The goal was a positive, but Sandin-Pellikka appeared to be benched later in the contest, logging a season-low 13:43 of ice time. Given the tough opponent, it makes sense for head coach Todd McLellan to take a cautious approach while playing with a lead. Sandin-Pellikka has handled top-four minutes a majority of the time this season, logging five points, 21 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-9 rating over 17 appearances.