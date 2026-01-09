Sandin-Pellikka scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-1 victory over Vancouver.

The 20-year-old rookie gave Detroit a 2-0 lead early in the second period by going top shelf on Kevin Lankinen, before helping to set up a J.T. Compher tally later in the frame. It was Sandin-Pellikka's first career game-winning goal, and his first two-point effort since Dec. 8. Through his first 45 NHL games, the 17th overall pick in the 2023 Draft has five goals and 17 points with 46 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating.