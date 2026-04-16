Sandin-Pellikka was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Sandin-Pellikka had seven goals and 21 points in 68 outings as a rookie with the Red Wings in 2025-26. Detroit's season is done after failing to make the playoffs, but Grand Rapids secured a postseason berth, so the 21-year-old defenseman will gain some more experience by playing for the minor-league squad.