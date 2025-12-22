Sandin-Pellikka secured a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over Washington.

Sandin-Pellikka also had one blocked shot, one takeaway and a minus-2 rating in 15:50 of ice time in this matchup. The young defenseman set up Lucas Raymond's goal with the man advantage to tie the game at 1-1 during the middle frame. Sandin-Pellikka now has two goals and six helpers across his last 10 appearances, and he's up to 14 points (five on the power play) through 37 games overall in 2025-26.