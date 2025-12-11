Red Wings' Axel Sandin-Pellikka: Lights lamp in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sandin-Pellikka scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.
Sandin-Pellikka is on a four-game point streak (one goal, four assists). The 20-year-old defenseman had gone nearly a month between goals, with his last one being Nov. 13 versus the Ducks. For the season, he's up to three goals, 11 points, 33 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating while seeing steady time on the second pairing and second power-play unit.
