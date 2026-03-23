Red Wings' Axel Sandin-Pellikka: Loaned to AHL affiliate
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sandin-Pellikka was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.
Sandin-Pellikka has been a healthy scratch for seven straight games, and he will probably get into a game or two at the AHL level. However, it's unclear if he will return to the NHL immediately afterward. He has accounted for six goals, 19 points, 62 shots on net and 51 blocked shots across 63 appearances with the Red Wings this season.
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