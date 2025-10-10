Sandin Pellikka made his NHL debut in Detroit's 5-1 loss to Montreal on Thursday.

Sandin Pellikka certainly wasn't eased into the league. He logged a staggering 22:34 of ice time, including 1:13 with the man advantage. He didn't stand out statistically despite that -- no points, one shot and one block -- but if Thursday's game is reflective of how Detroit plans to utilize the 20-year-old going forward, then he will be worth keeping an eye on. Sandin Pellikka recorded 29 points in 46 regular-season outings as well as eight points in 11 playoff appearances with Skelleftea AIK of the Swedish Hockey League in 2024-25.