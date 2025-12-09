Sandin-Pellikka registered two assists and went plus-3 in Monday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

Sandin-Pellikka is heating up with four helpers over his last three games. The 20-year-old defenseman's ice time has dropped in that span, as he's topped 15 minutes just once over those contests after going 10 straight games with at least 16 minutes. Perhaps less is more for the rookie, at least for now, as the Red Wings can get higher quality out of him in less ice time. He's at 10 points, 31 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 30 appearances.