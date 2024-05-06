Sandin Pellikka signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Detroit on Monday.

Sandin Pellikka generated 10 goals and 18 points in 39 games with Skelleftea AIK of the SHL during the 2023-24 regular season. He also earned two goals and five assists in 14 playoff outings en route to helping his team become SHL champions. The Red Wings selected the 19-year-old blueliner with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Sandin Pellikka could get a long look at training camp in the fall before potentially being loaned back to his Swedish team. He could also spend most of 2024-25 in the AHL with Grand Rapids.