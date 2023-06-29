Sandin Pellikka was selected 17th overall by the Red Wings in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Sandin Pellikka was named the top defender at the U18 Worlds this past season and before that, he ate up huge minutes for Sweden at the U20 World Junior tourney. But don't let that cloud your view. Sandin Pellikka is a great little player, with the key word being little. He's under 5-foot-11 with average wheels for a guy his size. He has all the offensive tools, but skating is the differentiator for small, smart, puck-moving defenders. Don't get us wrong -- Sandin Pellikka will almost certainly be a second-pair defender in the NHL. But his game in his own zone needs work, and it's going to take time and effort for him to become - and stay - in Detroit's top four.