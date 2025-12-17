Sandin-Pellikka scored a goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

After the Red Wings were blanked across the first two periods, Sandin-Pellikka put the team on the board to help spark the comeback win. With the twine finder, the 20-year-old blueliner is up to four goals, 13 points, 36 shots on net and 33 blocks through 34 games this season. The rookie defenseman has been on a tear offensively with seven points in as many games. He is developing into a strong secondary source of offense from Detroit's blue line behind Moritz Seider. Sandin-Pellikka is a solid streaming option in fantasy with his recent run of points and is a lock to receive top-four minutes for the foreseeable future. He could become an everyday option in deep leagues if he maintains his heightened level of play.