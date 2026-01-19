Sandin-Pellikka scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Sandin-Pellikka earned his first power-play point since Dec. 27 versus the Hurricanes when he scored at 7:16 of the first period. The defenseman is still listed on the second pairing, but his ice time has been dropping lately -- he has logged under 15 minutes in six of the last 10 contests. He's now at six goals, 18 points, 50 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 50 appearances in a sheltered bottom-four role.