Sandin-Pellikka scored a power-play goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 preseason overtime win over the Sabres.

The fact that Sandin-Pellikka is getting power-play reps with a decent number of NHL players in the lineup is a good sign. He appears to have the edge to open the season with the Red Wings. The defenseman spent most of 2025-26 in the NHL as well, earning 21 points over 68 appearances, including seven power-play points. He'll have deep-league appeal in fantasy if he retains his role with the man advantage into the regular season.