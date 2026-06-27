Red Wings' Beckham Edwards: Depth option for Red Wings

Edwards was the 143nd overall pick by Detroit in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Scouts were expecting Edwards would take a step forward offensively in his second OHL campaign, and they didn't get their wish. He finished with 19 goals and 45 points in 64 games for Sarnia, nearly identical to his 25-goal, 45-point (in 62 games) rookie campaign. Edwards probably has more natural ability than those numbers lead you to believe, but he's struggled with consistency and there's been nothing thus far to suggest he has top-six potential at the NHL level. He looks like a versatile depth piece. The more promising news is that he's a 2027 commit to a school in Notre Dame that has excelled at developing those types of players in recent years.