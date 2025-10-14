Chiarot registered an assist, two hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Chiarot generated a rebound for Mason Appleton to knock home for the game-winning goal at 19:15 of the third period. The 34-year-old Chiarot is a shutdown blueliner in a top-four role for the Red Wings, so he won't often be active on offense. He has a helper, one shot on goal, eight hits, five blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through three contests this season.