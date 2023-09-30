Chiarot (personal) returned to practice Saturday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.
While Chiarot is not expected to play this weekend, coach Derek Lalonde is hopeful that Chiarot can return Tuesday versus the Blackhawks. Chiarot had five goals and 19 points in 76 games last season and is likely a second-pairing defenseman this season.
