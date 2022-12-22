Chiarot registered an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Lightning.

The Wings put an end to a six-game losing streak, despite only two of their defensemen -- Chiarot and Olli Maata -- recording points in the high-scoring affair. Chiarot has two goals and six assists through 32 games, which has him in line with his career average after stops between Winnipeg, Montreal, Florida and Detroit, respectively.