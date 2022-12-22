Chiarot registered an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Lightning.
The Wings put an end to a six-game losing streak, despite only two of their defensemen -- Chiarot and Olli Maata -- recording points in the high-scoring affair. Chiarot has two goals and six assists through 32 games, which has him in line with his career average after stops between Winnipeg, Montreal, Florida and Detroit, respectively.
More News
-
Red Wings' Ben Chiarot: Finds twine in Columbus•
-
Red Wings' Ben Chiarot: Chips in with helper•
-
Red Wings' Ben Chiarot: Plays all-around game•
-
Red Wings' Ben Chiarot: Gets pair of points for new team•
-
Red Wings' Ben Chiarot: Getting situated in Motown•
-
Red Wings' Ben Chiarot: Pens four-year deal with Detroit•