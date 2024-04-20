Chiarot finished with five goals, 15 assists, 163 hits and 167 blocked shots for the 2023-24 campaign.

Chiarot averaged 19:47 of ice time in his second season with the Red Wings and 11th career campaign in general. He's a serviceable blueliner, albeit not the type that will captivate the masses in fantasy hockey. Chiarot's power-play role was left behind in Montreal when the Habs dealt him to the Panthers in March of 2022, and the Wings have since rendered him more of a stay-at-home style of defenseman. Chiarot is halfway through a four-year, $19 million deal with the Wings, and there's a modified no-trade clause baked in there as well.