Chiarot, a first-year Red Wing, ended up with five goals, 14 assists and a minus-31 rating through 76 games this season.

Chiarot had the worst efficiency rating on the team, but it should be known that he still logged a career high in blocked shots (164) and brought a physical edge with 147 hits. Offensively, he was right on par with his career averages after completing seasons with the Jets, Canadiens and Panthers, respectively. It's clear that GM Steve Yzerman finds Chiarot valuable; after all, the versatile defenseman is on the books for three more seasons at $4.75 million AAV and has a modified no-trade clause built into the contract.