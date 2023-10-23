Chiarot recorded an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-5 rating in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Chiarot picked up his second point of the campaign when Joe Veleno deflected his shot in at 9:44 of the first period. The 32-year-old Chiarot isn't known to put up a lot of offense, but he has been a steady defensive presence so far with a plus-6 rating, 11 blocked shots and eight hits through six outings. He should continue to play in a top-four role.