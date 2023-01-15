Chiarot recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Chiarot is on pace for a career-high 24 points in his first season with the Winged Wheel. However, we caution this based on the best-case scenario of the journeyman staying healthy the entire season, which we wouldn't necessarily count on given that he has a decade's worth of NHL service time without logging 82 games over a given campaign. But another positive is that Chiarot's consistently put the pressure on opponents with 87 blocked shots and 96 hits through 41 games.