Chiarot garnered an assist, along with three shots, versus the Red Wings on Wednesday.
Chiarot needs just two more points to get back over the 20-point threshold for the fourth time in the last five seasons. While the veteran blueliner will never be a top-end fantasy target, he should offer decent mid-range value given his limited offensive upside and his ability to rack up hits and blocks.
