Chiarot notched an assist, four blocked shots, two hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Chiarot ended a 12-game point drought when he set up Alex DeBrincat's opening tally late in the first period. Still, since Feb. 4 versus the Kraken, Chiarot has a minus-10 rating, 21 hits and 21 blocked shots while seeing top-four minutes. His lack of offense keeps him off most fantasy rosters despite a large role, and 2024-25 has been a particularly tough year for the 33-year-old. He's at 10 points, 92 shots on net, 103 hits, 116 blocked shots, 51 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 65 appearances.