Chiarot scored his third goal of the season in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Bruins.

The veteran blueliner snapped an 11-game point drought by snapping a shot from the slot past Jeremy Swayman late in the second period. Chiarot also added two shots on net, four PIM, three blocked shots, a hit and a minus-2 rating to his ledger, and he has some fantasy value in formats that utilize secondary categories -- through 37 games this season, he's recorded 10 points, 30 PIM, 55 shots on net, 63 hits and 72 blocked shots.