Chiarot found the back of the net in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Chiarot has two goals and three assists working against a minus-5 rating through 18 games this season, which is his first with the Red Wings. The top-pairing defender has yet to produce a point at home, so he will have to pick up the slack at Little Caesar's Arena in order to be relevant again in some of the shallower fantasy leagues.