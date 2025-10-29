Chiarot scored a goal and dished out three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Chiarot scored his first goal of the season midway through the first period to tie the game at 1-1. The 34-year-old blueliner is up to three points, 20 hits and 17 blocks through 10 appearances this year. While he doesn't chip in much offensively, he has provided 100-plus blocks, 100-plus hits and 100-plus shots in three straight seasons. Chiarot's category coverage could provide decent value in deeper fantasy leagues.