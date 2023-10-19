Chiarot brushed twine in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Chiarot telegraphed a wrist shot past goaltender Tristan Jarry for his first point of the season. While he had an abbreviated training camp in order to deal with a personal matter, Chiarot didn't take long to settle back into the mix as a second-pairing defenseman. He's not a coveted fantasy option, though he'll almost assuredly get his fair share of hits and blocked shots this campaign.