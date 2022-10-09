Embarking on his first season with the Red Wings, Chiarot failed to record a point through four preseason contests, but he skated to a plus-2 rating over that span.

Per Ansar Khan of MLive.com, Chiarot is projected to start the new campaign on the top defensive pairing opposite Calder Trophy winner Moritz Seider. Last season, Chiarot set a new career high in points (nine goals, 26 assists) through 74 games between the Canadiens and Panthers. We recommend practicing patience with Chiarot while he gets settled in Detroit.