Chiarot will not play Saturday as coach Derek Lalonde said that he has 'been battling through something for a while', Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Lalonde said that Chiarot is expected to be out week-to-week, but does expect him to return before the end of the campaign. Chiarot has five goals and 18 points in 67 games with the Red Wings this season. He has been a veteran presence on the blue line - chipping in with 136 hits and 152 blocked shots.